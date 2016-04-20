FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin wins Saudi Aramco asphalt production facility contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* Lavalin awarded asphalt production facility contract by Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia

* Lavalin Group Inc says contract for expansion of asphalt production facilities at Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia

* Project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months

* Lavalin - upon completion of expansion, asphalt production capacity at facility will increase from 22, 0000 barrels/day to 42,000 barrels/day

* Contract will be executed by Snc-Lavalin’s in-kingdom entity, Saudi Arabian Kentz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

