BRIEF-Manning & Napier says CEO Patrick Cunningham to retire, Chairman William Manning appointed CEO

April 20 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & Napier, Inc. announces the retirement of Patrick Cunningham, CEO

* Manning & Napier Inc says William Manning, chairman of board will assume title of chief executive officer

* Cunningham is retiring due to personal reasons unassociated with his role at Manning & Napier

* Manning & Napier says newly named operating committee of senior managers will report to Manning and hold responsibility for functions of office of CEO