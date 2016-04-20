FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets
April 20, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say co “announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets”, not “on track to complete sale”; Corrects fourth bullet to add dropped words)

April 20 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp :

* Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets

* Entered into definitive agreement to sell its non-core Mississippian assets in Northern Oklahoma to White Star Petroleum LLC for $200 million

* Divestiture process for company’s remaining non-core assets is ongoing

* Is marketing its 50 percent interest in access pipeline in Canada and anticipates an announcement in first half of 2016

* Says overall, Devon remains on track to complete its $2 billion to $3 billion of non-core divestitures by year end

* Efforts to monetize remaining upstream assets in U.S. are also progressing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

