CORRECTED-BRIEF-Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets

April 20 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp :
* Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian assets
* Entered into definitive agreement to sell its non-core Mississippian assets in Northern Oklahoma to White Star Petroleum LLC for $200 million
* Divestiture process for company’s remaining non-core assets is ongoing
* Is marketing its 50 percent interest in access pipeline in Canada and anticipates an announcement in first half of 2016
* Says overall, Devon remains on track to complete its $2 billion to $3 billion of non-core divestitures by year end
* Efforts to monetize remaining upstream assets in U.S. are also progressing