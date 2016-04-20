FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomarin provides program update on Vosoritide in Achondroplasia
April 20, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biomarin provides program update on Vosoritide in Achondroplasia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Biomarin provides program update on Vosoritide in Achondroplasia

* New data shows durable and consistent effects on mean annualized growth velocity for up to 12 months with increases of 46-65% from baseline

* Phase 3 randomized controlled study planned to start at end of 2016

* Vosoritide at 15 g/kg/day well tolerated, no treatment-related serious adverse events

* Planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of Vosoritide in infants and toddlers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
