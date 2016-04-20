BRIEF-Biomarin provides program update on Vosoritide in Achondroplasia

April 20 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Biomarin provides program update on Vosoritide in Achondroplasia
* New data shows durable and consistent effects on mean annualized growth velocity for up to 12 months with increases of 46-65% from baseline
* Phase 3 randomized controlled study planned to start at end of 2016
* Vosoritide at 15 g/kg/day well tolerated, no treatment-related serious adverse events
* Planning a separate phase 2 study evaluating effect of Vosoritide in infants and toddlers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: