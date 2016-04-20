FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RiT Technologies updates on cash flow status
April 20, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - RiT Technologies Ltd

* RiT Technologies updates on cash flow status

* Says RiT’s CFO, Mr. Amit Mantsur, has decided to resign

* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, CFO, Amit Mantsur , has decided to resign

* Requested loan amount of 3 million USD under terms of agreement between RiT and Stins Coman was not fulfilled up to now

* “We continue to look for financing in few possible models including potential M&A”

* Says collection progress of RiT CIS overdue debts is significantly lower than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

