BRIEF-RiT Technologies updates on cash flow status

April 20 (Reuters) - RiT Technologies Ltd

* RiT Technologies updates on cash flow status

* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, CFO, Amit Mantsur , has decided to resign

* Requested loan amount of 3 million USD under terms of agreement between RiT and Stins Coman was not fulfilled up to now

* “We continue to look for financing in few possible models including potential M&A”

* Says collection progress of RiT CIS overdue debts is significantly lower than planned