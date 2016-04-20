FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Graco posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.70
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Graco posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Graco Inc :

* Graco reports first-quarter results

* Says maintain outlook for the full year of low to mid single-digit organic constant currency growth for Graco worldwide

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70

* Continue to anticipate Contractor Americas will grow high single digits for full year 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $309.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for thirteen weeks ended March 25, 2016 was $304.9 million versus $306.5 million for thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
