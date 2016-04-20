BRIEF-Kinder Morgan qtrly net income per class P shares $0.12

April 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan generates more than $1.2 billion of distributable cash flow for first quarter 2016
* Reduced growth capital backlog from $18.2 billion at end of q4 2015 to $14.1 billion at end of q1 2016
* Says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125
* Reduction in backlog was driven primarily by removal of northeast energy direct (ned) market project
* Q1 distributable cash flow before certain items available to common shareholders of $1.233 billion versus $1.242 billion
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus $3.6 billion
* Says for 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share
* Budgeted distributable cash flow available to common equity holders is approximately $4.7 billion
* Budgeted ebitda is expected to be approximately $7.5 billion for 2016
* Now expects ebitda to be about 3 percent below its plan and distributable cash flow to be about 4 percent below its plan in 2016
* Expects to generate excess cash sufficient to fund its growth capital needs without needing to access capital markets
* Expects to achieve targeted year-end debt to ebitda ratio of 5.5 times
* Growth capital forecast for 2016 is approximately $2.9 billion
* Qtrly net income per class p shares $0.12
* Continues to closely monitor counterparty exposure and obtain collateral when appropriate
Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 56.4 mbbl/d for q1, down 6 percent