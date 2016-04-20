FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan qtrly net income per class P shares $0.12
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan qtrly net income per class P shares $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan generates more than $1.2 billion of distributable cash flow for first quarter 2016

* Reduced growth capital backlog from $18.2 billion at end of q4 2015 to $14.1 billion at end of q1 2016

* Says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125

* Reduction in backlog was driven primarily by removal of northeast energy direct (ned) market project

* Q1 distributable cash flow before certain items available to common shareholders of $1.233 billion versus $1.242 billion

* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus $3.6 billion

* Reported Q1 distributable cash flow before certain items available to common shareholders of $1.233 billion versus $1.242 billion

* Says for 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share

* Budgeted distributable cash flow available to common equity holders is approximately $4.7 billion

* Budgeted ebitda is expected to be approximately $7.5 billion for 2016

* Now expects ebitda to be about 3 percent below its plan and distributable cash flow to be about 4 percent below its plan in 2016

* Expects to generate excess cash sufficient to fund its growth capital needs without needing to access capital markets

* Expects to achieve targeted year-end debt to ebitda ratio of 5.5 times

* Growth capital forecast for 2016 is approximately $2.9 billion

* Qtrly net income per class p shares $0.12

* Continues to closely monitor counterparty exposure and obtain collateral when appropriate

* Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 56.4 mbbl/d for q1, down 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
