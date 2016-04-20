BRIEF-F5 Networks Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11

April 20 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc

* F5 networks announces results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue $483.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $485.9 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, company has set a revenue goal of $490 million to $500 million

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees gaap earnings target of $1.29 to $1.32 per diluted share

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees non-gaap earnings target of $1.77 to $1.80 per diluted share.

* Board of directors had authorized an additional $1 billion for company's common stock share repurchase program