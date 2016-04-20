FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-F5 Networks Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-F5 Networks Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc

* F5 networks announces results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue $483.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $485.9 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, company has set a revenue goal of $490 million to $500 million

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees gaap earnings target of $1.29 to $1.32 per diluted share

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees non-gaap earnings target of $1.77 to $1.80 per diluted share.

* Board of directors had authorized an additional $1 billion for company’s common stock share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.