BRIEF-Fortune brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

April 20 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
* Fortune Brands reports strong first quarter sales and EPS growth; raises 2016 annual EPS outlook
* Says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $350-$375 million for full year 2016
* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 10 to 12 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Increases full-year 2016 EPS before charges/gains to $2.50 - $2.60 on sales growth of 10-12 percent
* 2016 annual outlook continues to be based on a U.S. Home products market growth assumption of 6 to 7 percent
* Expects full-year 2016 sales growth in range of 10 to 12 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)