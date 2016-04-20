FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortune brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortune brands reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

* Fortune Brands reports strong first quarter sales and EPS growth; raises 2016 annual EPS outlook

* Says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $350-$375 million for full year 2016

* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 10 to 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Increases full-year 2016 EPS before charges/gains to $2.50 - $2.60 on sales growth of 10-12 percent

* 2016 annual outlook continues to be based on a U.S. Home products market growth assumption of 6 to 7 percent

* Expects full-year 2016 sales growth in range of 10 to 12 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
