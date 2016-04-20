BRIEF-United Rentals Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40

April 20 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.40

* Q1 revenue $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion

* United rentals announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says “continue to expect our business to improve both seasonally and cyclically”

* Sees fy 2016 total revenue $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S