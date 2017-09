April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.81 billion

* New awards for q1 were $1.2 billion with a backlog of $21.2 billion

* Remain on track to perform within our guided ranges for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)