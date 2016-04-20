FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 sales $497.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $501.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hexcel reports strong 2016 first quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.56

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion

* Hexcel Corp says increasing its quarterly dividend 10%, from 10 cents per share to 11 cents per share

* Hexcel Corp sees FY 2016 free cash flow of $20 million to $60 million

* Hexcel Corp sees FY 2016 on accrual basis capital expenditures of $280 million to $320 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
