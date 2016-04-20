BRIEF-SL Green & Citi reach agreement on early purchase of 388-390 Greenwich Street

April 20 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp

* SL Green & Citi reach agreement on early purchase of 388-390 Greenwich Street

* Sl green will realize approximately $1.8 billion in sale proceeds at closing

* Proceeds of sale and termination payment will be used by company to repay a portion of its corporate credit facility

* Reached an agreement for early termination of citi’s lease at property as a result of sale acceleration

* Sale is now scheduled to close in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)