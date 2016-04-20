BRIEF-Costamare Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

April 20 (Reuters) - Costamare Inc

* Costamare Inc. Reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly voyage revenue $120.3 million versus $120.9 million

* Qtrly voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis $119.8 million versus $121.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $120.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S