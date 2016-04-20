FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yum Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.93
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.93

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Yum Brands

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Core Operating Profit Growth Of 21% In First Quarter 2016; Raises Full-Year core operating profit growth guidance to 12%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Store sales increased 2%

* yum! brands inc qtrly worldwide system sales increased 5%

* yum! brands inc says on track with china separation to be complete by year end

* Q1 total revenue $ 2,619 million versus $2,622 million

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted q1 operating profit by $28 million.

* We’re confident in raising core operating profit growth guidance to 12%, from 10% previously

* Remain on track to finalize separation of our china business by year end

* Kfc china had an outstanding chinese new year bucket promotion leading to 12% same-store sales growth for quarter

* yum! brands inc qtrly china division system sales increased 11%, excluding foreign currency translation

* During quarter, incurred a special items charge of $9 million for costs related to planned separation of china business

* yum! brands inc says early in year and “there may be bumps in the road”, but confident in raising core operating profit growth guidance to 12%, from 10%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.