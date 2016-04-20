BRIEF-Yum Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.93

April 20 (Reuters) - Yum Brands

* Q1 earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Core Operating Profit Growth Of 21% In First Quarter 2016; Raises Full-Year core operating profit growth guidance to 12%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95 excluding items

* Store sales increased 2%

* yum! brands inc qtrly worldwide system sales increased 5%

* yum! brands inc says on track with china separation to be complete by year end

* Q1 total revenue $ 2,619 million versus $2,622 million

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted q1 operating profit by $28 million.

* We’re confident in raising core operating profit growth guidance to 12%, from 10% previously

* Remain on track to finalize separation of our china business by year end

* Kfc china had an outstanding chinese new year bucket promotion leading to 12% same-store sales growth for quarter

* yum! brands inc qtrly china division system sales increased 11%, excluding foreign currency translation

* During quarter, incurred a special items charge of $9 million for costs related to planned separation of china business

* yum! brands inc says early in year and “there may be bumps in the road”, but confident in raising core operating profit growth guidance to 12%, from 10%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)