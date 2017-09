April 20 (Reuters) - Interval Leisure Group Inc

* Interval Leisure Group announces stockholder approval in connection with acquisition of Vistana Signature Experiences

* Interval Leisure Group says over 95 percent of total votes cast voted in favor of proposal to issue shares of ILG common stock in connection with merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)