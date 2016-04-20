BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp posts Q1 EPS $0.57

April 20 (Reuters) - Cathay General Bancorp :

* Cathay General Bancorp announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $14.5 million , or 16.4 pct, to $102.4 million

* Cathay General Bancorp says provision for credit losses was a credit of $10.5 million for q1 of 2016 compared to a credit of $5.0 million last year