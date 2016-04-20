BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

April 20 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co

* Orchids paper products company announces another record quarter; declares dividend of $0.35 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Qtrly total net sales $47.7 million versus $ 37.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Until fabrica supply agreement resets, to share margin which is expected to reduce earning in q2 by about $1 million compared to q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)