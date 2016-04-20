FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q1 core EPS of $0.14
April 20, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q1 core EPS of $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Sallie Mae :

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports First Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly private education loan originations increase 8 percent from year-ago quarter to $1.8 billion

* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 24 percent from year-ago quarter to $12 billion

* Slm Corp qtrly net interest income of $210 million, up 23 percent

* Slm Corp says q1 private education loan provision for loan losses was $34 million, up from $16 million

* Company expects 2016 full-year diluted core earnings per share between $.49 and $.51

* Company expects 2016 full-year private education loan originations of $4.6 billion

* Slm Corp says q1 loans in forbearance were 3.0 percent of private education loans in repayment and forbearance, up from 2.8 percent

* Expects 2016 full-year operating efficiency ratio improvement of 8-10 percent

* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

