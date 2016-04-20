FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports Q1 adj EPS $0.42
April 20, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports Q1 adj EPS $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc :

* Cohen & steers reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 4.9 percent to $79.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 results included a non-cash after-tax expense of approximately $0.03 per share

* Cohen & steers inc says aum were $55.1 billion as of march 31, 2016, an increase of $2.5 billion from $52.6 billion at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

