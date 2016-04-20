FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America Q1 EPS $1.11 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America

* Q1 earnings per share $1.11 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion

* Packaging corporation of america reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 containerboard production was 897,000 tons which was a 15,000 ton increase compared to q1 of 2015

* “expect seasonally higher containerboard and corrugated products shipments”

* '“also expect some seasonal improvement in our energy costs as we move into warmer weather” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

