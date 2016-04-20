FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crown holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales $1.893 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.03 billion

* Qtrly global beverage can volumes grew 7%

* Beverage can growth projects on schedule

* In early 2017, we expect to start up our nichols, new york beverage can plant

* Beverage can plant in monterrey, mexico and second production line at osmaniye, turkey facility will begin production during year’s q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.