FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SL Green Realty Corp reports Q1 FFO per share $1.85 excluding items
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SL Green Realty Corp reports Q1 FFO per share $1.85 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp reports first quarter 2016 FFO of $1.85 per share before transaction costs; and EPS of $0.23 per share

* Q1 FFO per share $1.85 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $6.96 to $7.04

* Q1 FFO per share $1.85

* Raising 2016 NAREIT defined FFO guidance to $8.17 to $8.25 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $455.4 million

* Combined same-store cash NOI increased 10.2 percent for Q1 as compared to same period in prior year

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $6.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 10.5 percent to $156.4 million versus year ago

* Q1 unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI increased by 7 percent to $19.4 million versus a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.