BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 20 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel dynamics reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Q1 2016 average product selling price for company’s steel operations decreased $40 to $574 per ton

* Board of directors approved a two percent increase in steel dynamics Q1 2016 cash dividend

* Average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted decreased $21 to $184 per ton in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)