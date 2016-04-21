FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibrogen says phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis
April 21, 2016 / 3:28 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibrogen says phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc :

* Promising phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis

* Results show that Roxadustat increased and maintained hemoglobin and decreased hepcidin levels in Anemic CKD patients

* Of 143 patients , 92% achieved a Hemoglobin increase of > 1.0 g/dl from baseline and Hemoglobin of > 11.0 g/dl by end of treatment

* Says encouraged by these results continue to advance Roxadustat global phase 3 program

