April 21 (Reuters) - Combimatrix Corp

* Combimatrix provides strategic update

* Begun to explore strategic options including a range of potential M&A and business development opportunities

* Engaged TORREYA CAPITAL, a division of Financial West Investment Group, to advise company on strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)