April 21, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stewart Information Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Stewart Information Services Corp

* Stewart reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Says effective in q1 2016, are revising presentation of our operating segments to reflect two segments

* Stewart information services corp qtrly total revenue $438.2 million versus $448.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $422.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

