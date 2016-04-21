FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity

* Petroquest energy announces sale of East Hoss field and updates liquidity

* As of december 31, 2015 , company's estimated proved reserves attributable to sold assets totaled approximately 19 bcfe

* Company continues to have no borrowings outstanding under its bank credit facility

* Sale of majority of its remaining woodford shale assets in east hoss field for gross proceeds of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
