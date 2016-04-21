FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BNY Mellon Q1 EPS $0.73
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon Q1 EPS $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Bny Mellon :

* Reports First Quarter Earnings Of $804 Million Or $0.73 Per Common Share; Earnings Per Common Share Up 9% Year Over-Year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue was $3.7 billion , a decrease of 2%, or 1% (non-gaap)

* Aum of $1.64 trillion at q1 end decreased 5% reflecting net outflows primarily in 2015

* Gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 net interest revenue was $766 million versus $728 million last year

* Net long-term inflows of $1 billion in 1q16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net short-term outflows totaled $9 billion in 1q16

* Q1 provision for credit losses was $10 million versus $2 million last year

* Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.6 percent as of march 31, 2016 versus 10.8 percent as of dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.