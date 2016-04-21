FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pultegroup Q1 EPS $0.24
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pultegroup Q1 EPS $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Repurchased $50 million of stock in quarter

* Q1 home sale revenues increased 28% to $1.4 billion

* Q1 total revenues $1.43 billion versus. $1.13 billion last year

* Q1 net new orders increased 10% to 5,652 homes

* Says for quarter, dollar value of net new orders increased 24% over prior year to $2.1 billion

* Backlog at quarter end totaled 8,755 homes valued at $3.4 billion , compared with prior year backlog of 7,624 homes valued at $2.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

