BRIEF-AZZ reports Q4 EPS of $0.62
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AZZ reports Q4 EPS of $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Azz Inc

* AZZ Inc reports record financial results for fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue $217.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.45

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $930 million to $970 million

* Backlog at end of 2016 fiscal year was $334.5 million compared to backlog at end of prior year of $332.6 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $884.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
