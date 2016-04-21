BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

April 21 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $1.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.82 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.52 billion to $7.59 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.08, revenue view $7.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S