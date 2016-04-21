FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q1 revenue $1.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.82 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.52 billion to $7.59 billion

* Quest diagnostics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Quest diagnostics inc sees 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million

* Sees capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.08, revenue view $7.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
