BRIEF-Lazard reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lazard reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd Reports First

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $506 million

* Quarter financial advisory operating revenue of $266 million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015

* Increasing quarterly dividend 9% to $0.38 per share, and share repurchase authorization to $300 million

* First-Quarter financial advisory operating revenue of $266 million, down 12%

* Quarter m&a and other advisory operating revenue of $215 million, down 18% from first-quarter 2015

* First-Quarter asset management operating revenue of $240 million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015

* Quarter asset management operating revenue of $240 million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015

* First-Quarter m&a and other advisory operating revenue of $215 million, down 18%

* Lazard ltd says assets under management (aum) of $191 billion as of march 31, 2016, down 4% from march 31, 2015, and up 2% from december 31, 2015

* Net outflows of $361 million for first-quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

