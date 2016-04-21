FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc reports Q1 EPS of $0.41
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc reports Q1 EPS of $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Citizens financial group, inc. Reports first quarter net income of $223 million diluted eps of $0.41 up 8% versus 1Q15

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.23 billion

* Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.12 per common share, an increase of two cents, or twenty percent

* Qtrly net interest income $904 million versus $836 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.