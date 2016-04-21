BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group Inc reports Q1 EPS of $0.41

April 21 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Citizens financial group, inc. Reports first quarter net income of $223 million diluted eps of $0.41 up 8% versus 1Q15

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.23 billion

* Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.12 per common share, an increase of two cents, or twenty percent

* Qtrly net interest income $904 million versus $836 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S