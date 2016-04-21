FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q1 core earnings per share $0.65
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q1 core earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co Says Full

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 sales $1.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion

* Sonoco reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco products co says base earnings for q2 of 2016 are estimated to be in range of $.65 to $.70 per diluted share

* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million

* Year 2016 estimated base earnings remain unchanged at previously announced range of $2.64 to $2.74 per diluted share

* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million, equal to previously communicated guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
