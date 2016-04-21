FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PPG Industries reports Q1 EPS of $1.29
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PPG Industries reports Q1 EPS of $1.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports record first quarter earnings per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.67 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* PPG Industries Inc sees further expansion of European economic recovery, resulting in higher demand

* PPG Industries Inc says looking ahead, we expect economic growth to remain measured globally

* Regional demand in U.S. and Canada is expected to improve incrementally year-over-year across several end-use markets

* PPG Industries Inc says impact of unfavorable foreign currency translation on our sales and income has moderated based on recent exchange rates

* Qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by nearly 4 percent, or about $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.