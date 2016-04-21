FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Johnson Controls reports Q2 loss $0.82/shr from continuing operations
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Johnson Controls reports Q2 loss $0.82/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson controls reports double digit increase in 2016 second quarter adjusted earnings per share; raises fiscal year 2016 earnings guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $9.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.02 billion

* Says excluding impact of foreign exchange, backlog at end of quarter improved to $4.7 billion , an increase of 2 percent

* Raised its full year fiscal 2016 EPS guidance from $3.70 - $3.90 to $3.85 - $4.00

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.