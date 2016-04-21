BRIEF-Dover reports Q1 EPS of $0.64 from continuing operations

April 21 (Reuters) - Dover Corp

* Dover reports first quarter 2016 results and updates full year guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue down 2 to 5 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.59 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.51 to $3.66 from continuing operations

* Says Q1 results driven by significant further reductions in activity and capital spending within our us oil & gas related end markets

* Dover Corp says lowered full year revenue growth expectations for energy and fluids segments, resulting in reduced EPS guidance for full year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dover Corp says expect full year revenue to decline 2% to 5%, a three point reduction from our previous forecast

* Expect full year restructuring costs to be approximately $40 million, an increase of $20 million over our prior forecast

* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue is anticipated to decline 5% to 8%