BRIEF-Dana Holding reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

April 21 (Reuters) - Dana Holding Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Has affirmed key financial guidance and has adjusted capital spending for FY 2016

* Sees free cash flow of $120 to $140 million for FY 2016

* Sees FY 2016 capital spending of $320 to $340 million

* Sees 2016 sales of $5.8 to $6.0 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital spending of $320 to $340 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)