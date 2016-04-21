FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage JV for $975 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage JV for $975 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc

* Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage joint venture

* Deal for $975 million

* Deal for crestwood will contribute its existing natural gas pipeline and storage business to a new entity, stagecoach gas services llc

* Deal for implied market value of almost $2 billion

* Con edison intends to finance transaction with a combination of debt and new equity that is consistent with its capital structure

* Subsidiary of con edison transmission will purchase a 50 percent equity interest in stagecoach gas services

* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of con edison and crestwood’s general partner

* Barclays has provided committed financing and served as con edison’s financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.