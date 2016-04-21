BRIEF-Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage JV for $975 mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc

* Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage joint venture

* Deal for $975 million

* Deal for crestwood will contribute its existing natural gas pipeline and storage business to a new entity, stagecoach gas services llc

* Deal for implied market value of almost $2 billion

* Con edison intends to finance transaction with a combination of debt and new equity that is consistent with its capital structure

* Subsidiary of con edison transmission will purchase a 50 percent equity interest in stagecoach gas services

* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of con edison and crestwood’s general partner

* Barclays has provided committed financing and served as con edison’s financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)