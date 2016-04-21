FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 EPS $1.81 excluding items
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 EPS $1.81 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.57

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.81 excluding items

* Williams company reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $12.50 to $12.70 excluding items

* Q1 sales $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.48 billion

* Williams co - for full year 2016, expect consolidated net sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to full year 2015

* For q2, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year’s q2

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $12.42, revenue view $11.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

