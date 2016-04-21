FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $435 mln to $465 mln
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $435 mln to $465 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp

* Crestwood forms strategic joint venture with consolidated edison, announces first quarter distribution and updates 2016 outlook

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $435 million to $465 million

* Sees 2016 growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions in range of $50 million to $75 million

* Sees 2016 maintenance capital spending in range of $16 million to $18 million

* Declared partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per limited partner unit for quarter ended march 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

