BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $435 mln to $465 mln

* Crestwood forms strategic joint venture with consolidated edison, announces first quarter distribution and updates 2016 outlook

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $435 million to $465 million

* Sees 2016 growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions in range of $50 million to $75 million

* Sees 2016 maintenance capital spending in range of $16 million to $18 million

* Declared partnership's quarterly cash distribution of $0.60 per limited partner unit for quarter ended march 31