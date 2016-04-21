FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Verizon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.06
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verizon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon delivers continued earnings and operational growth in Q1

* Q1 revenue $32.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Verizon added 98,000 net new fios internet connections and 36,000 net new fios video connections in first-quarter 2016

* Q1 wireless retail postpaid net additions verizon reported 640,000 retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2016 versus 565,000

* Says 640,000 retail postpaid net additions in wireless in q1 versus 565,000 last year

* Q1 earnings of $1.06 per share included a non-cash pre-tax loss of $165 million for a pension mark-to-market adjustment

* At end of first-quarter 2016, Verizon had 112.6 million retail connections, a 3.7 percent year-over-year increase

* Continues to expect full-year 2016 adjusted earnings to be at level comparable to full-year 2015 adjusted earnings

* Wireless capital expenditures totaled $2.2 billion in first-quarter 2016 and are expected to ramp up throughout year

* Given status of labor contract negotiations, there will be pressure on q2 earnings due to the timing of cost reductions

* Says expects settlement of pension mark-to-market adjustment accounting to impact each of remaining quarters in 2016

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 0.96 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.