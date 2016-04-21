FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q1 earnings per share $2.35
April 21, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q1 earnings per share $2.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp Says Remain On

* Alliance data reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.1 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 percent

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $3.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 revenue $1.62 billion

* Sees q2 revenue up 8 percent

* Alliance data systems corp says q1 revenue increased 5 percent to $1.68 billion

* Alliance data systems corp says unfavorable foreign exchange rates reduced q1 revenue and core eps by approximately 2 percent compared to q1 of 2015

* Q2 guidance is $1.62 billion in revenue, and $3.58 in core eps

* Track to deliver on our full-year objectives of $7.1 billion in revenues, up 10 percent, and $16.75 in core eps

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $16.90, revenue view $7.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
