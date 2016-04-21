BRIEF-ManpowerGroup reports Q1 earnings per share $0.98

April 21 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* ManpowerGroup reports Q1 quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.47 to $1.55

* Q1 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.64 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says anticipate q2 earnings per share will range between $1.47 to $1.55

* Earnings per share in quarter were negatively impacted 3 cents by changes in foreign currencies compared to prior year

* Sees unfavorable currency impact of 2 cents in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)