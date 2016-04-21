FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Union Pacific Q1 earnings per share $1.16
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Union Pacific Q1 earnings per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp

* Union pacific reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Union pacific corp says quarterly freight revenue decreased 14 percent compared to q1 2015,

* Q1 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 8 percent compared to 2015

* Union pacific corp says q1 operating ratio of 65.1 percent, up 0.3 points

* Net impact of lower fuel prices during quarter negatively impacted operating ratio by about 0.5 points

* Union pacific corp says q1 business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 8 percent compared to 2015

* Union pacific corp says q1 chemicals volume was flat compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
