April 21 (Reuters) - NVR Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $15.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $14.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nvr, inc. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.144 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* New homebuilding orders in q1 of 2016 increased 5% to 4,137 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )