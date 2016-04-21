FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Madalena Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.01
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Madalena Energy Q4 FFO per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Madalena Energy Inc :

* Madalena announces fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results and provides operations update and 2016 outlook

* Oil and gas production averaged 3,274 boe/d (Q4-2014 - 4,075 boe/d) for Q4

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01

* Company not in a position to provide guidance on its 2016 capital program

* Expects Q1 - 2016 sales volumes to average approximately 3,000 boe/d

* Does not expect forecasted cash flows from operating activities to be sufficient to meet anticipated 2016, 2017 capital commitments

* Need to raise capital to fund 2016 and 2017 capital commitments creates uncertainty that cast doubt ability to continue as going concern

* Continues to investigate alternative sources of capital, opportunities to extend drilling commitments to address liquidity challenges

* Is examining alternative sources of capital, including potential debt and equity financing and ways to monetize its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.