April 21, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aura minerals announces suspension of operations at San Andres mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Aura Minerals Inc

* Aura minerals announces suspension of operations at san andres mine

* Decision to suspend operations at san andres has been taken as a result of approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entering mine site

* Permanent employment of about 1,000 direct, indirect local employees, contractors has been suspended until situation is resolved

* “approximately 20 individuals unlawfully entered mine site and forcefully disrupted normal operations” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

