BRIEF-Detour Gold says charged with criminal negligence after death at Detour Lake mine
April 21, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Detour Gold says charged with criminal negligence after death at Detour Lake mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp :

* Detour Gold provides update on the investigation of employee death at Detour Lake mine

* Was charged today with criminal negligence causing death under Criminal Code of Canada

* Says charge relates to fatality that occurred at Detour Lake mine site on June 3, 2015

* Investigations conducted by Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Labour have been ongoing since September 2, 2015 and continue

* Company understands that Ministry of Labour has until June 2016 to conclude its investigation

* Additional regulatory charges under Occupational Health and Safety Act may still be brought in relation to incident until June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

